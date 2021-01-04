Turkish inflation up more than expected to 14.6% in Dec

ISTANBUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation edged higher than expected to 14.6% year-on-year in December, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Monday, keeping pressure on the central bank for tight monetary policy.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.25% in December.

A Reuters poll forecast the annual price rise would be 14.2%, compared to 14% in November, while the monthly rise would be 0.9%.

The producer price index rose 2.36% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 25.15%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu and Halilcan Soran; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

