Turkish inflation up again to 15%, keeping high rates in focus

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's lofty annual inflation rate climbed more than expected to 14.97% in January, data showed on Wednesday, driven by energy prices and keeping pressure on the central bank to maintain tight policy even after sharp interest rate hikes.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.68% in January, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, also above a Reuters poll forecast of 1.4%.

Turkish inflation has been stuck in double-digits for most of the last three years and stood at 14.6% in December, well above a 5% target. The median poll forecast was for a rise to only 14.68% last month.

Since Nagi Agbal was appointed governor in November the central bank has hiked its key interest rate to 17% from 10.25%, giving Turkey the tightest monetary policy of any major developed or emerging market economy.

Last week Agbal reaffirmed a commitment to tight policy even if more "front-loaded" steps are needed, and he stood by an aggressive forecast that inflation would drop below 10% by year end.

Electricity, gas and oil prices lifted the overall price index (CPI) last month, with transportation inflation up more than 21% from a year earlier. Food prices have hit Turks particularly hard and rose another 2.5% in a month and more than 18% in a year.

The producer price index rose 2.66% month-on-month in January for an annual rise of 26.16%, the data showed.

The stats institute said items such as protective masks were added to the CPI basket in 2021, given the coronavirus pandemic. It also raised the weighting of the food and non alcoholic beverages group, and lowered that of restaurants and hotels.

