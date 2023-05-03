Turkish inflation slows to 44% ahead of landmark election

Adds breakdown of inflation, background

ISTANBUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation slowed to 43.68% in April, official data showed on Wednesday, easing ahead of elections that polls show President Tayyip Erdogan risks losing largely due to a cost-of-living crisis.

Unorthodox rate cuts sought by Erdogan sparked a currency crisis in late 2021, sending inflation to a 24-year peak of 85.51% last year. It fell in December and touched 50.51% by March with a favourable base effect and relatively stable lira.

The consumer price index rose 2.39% in April from a month earlier TRCPI=ECI, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. The official numbers were slightly less than predicted, with a median monthly estimate of 2.60% and an annual forecast of 44% in the latest Reuters poll.

The cost of living crisis has eaten away at household savings and also at Erdogan's popularity ahead of the presidential and parliamentary votes on May 14, seen as the president's biggest test in his 20-year reign.

Some polls show Erdogan trailing his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The base effect that helped lower the annual reading so far this year is expected to wear off in coming months and economists say April could be the lowest reading this year. The year-end median estimate was 46.5% in the Reuters poll.

Annually, the biggest increase was seen in the health sector with 66.62%, followed by restaurants and hotels with 66.41% and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 53.92%.

On a monthly basis, communication prices rose 5.93%, restaurant and hotel prices rose 4.24% and food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 3.95%

The poll had forecast that consumer prices TRCPIY=ECI were expected to end the year at 46.5%.

The domestic producer price index was up 0.81% month-on-month in April for an annual rise of 52.11%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Gareth Jones and Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.