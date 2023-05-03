News & Insights

Turkish inflation slows to 43.7% in April ahead of elections

May 03, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Ali Kucukgocmen for Reuters ->

ANKARA, May 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual consumer price inflation slowed to 43.68% in April, official data showed on Wednesday, slightly below forecast, easing further ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

April consumer prices rose 2.39% from a month earlier TRCPI=ECI, less than a predicted 2.60% in a Reuters poll.

The poll had forecast that consumer prices TRCPIY=ECI would be up 44% from a year earlier, and were expected to end the year at 46.5%.

Inflation has been stoked by a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and it touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% last October. It fell sharply in December but eased only to 50.51% in February despite a favourable base effect.

The domestic producer price index was up 0.81% month-on-month in April for an annual rise of 52.11%, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

