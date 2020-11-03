Turkish inflation rises slightly in October as expected

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation rose to 11.89% year-on-year in October, data showed on Tuesday, in line with a poll forecast and well above an official target range around 5%, maintaining pressure for tight monetary policy.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 2.13% in October, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 2.10%. In September, annual inflation stood at 11.75%.

The producer price index rose 3.55% month-on-month in October for an annual rise of 18.20%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

