Turkish inflation remains elevated at 11.77% in August

Turkish inflation remained elevated though a bit lower than expected at 11.77% year-on-year in August, data showed on Thursday, well above an official target as the lira hit a series of record lows.

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation remained elevated though a bit lower than expected at 11.77% year-on-year in August, data showed on Thursday, well above an official target as the lira hit a series of record lows.

The currency - which slid to another all-time low after the data was released - has kept import prices elevated and offset any downward price pressure as the economy gained pace after coronavirus lockdowns.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.86% in August, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1%. The poll predicted annual inflation of 11.91% in August, after it slipped to 11.76% in July.

The largest consumer price rises in August were in the various good and services component at 5.09%, the data showed. Prices related to transportation, restaurants and hotels rose, while clothing and shoe prices dropped 2.11%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 has shed nearly 20% of its value against the dollar this year. Devaluations raise inflation via imports, which in turn swell the current account deficit.

Inflation has remained near 12% all year and last touched the central bank's 5% target in 2011.

The bank ended an easing cycle in June and has since held its key rate at 8.25%, but has used backdoor steps to tighten credit and slow the lira's decline. It raised its year-end inflation forecast to 8.9% in July, betting inflation would start dipping as soon as that month.

For year-end inflation, the Reuters poll's median was 11%, higher than previous polls and the latest central bank survey.

On Sunday, Turkey increased its special consumption tax on mid-range and expensive cars, a move which economists said could lift year-end inflation by up to 1%.

The producer price index rose 2.35% month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 11.53%, the data showed.

