Turkish inflation remains elevated at 11.77% in August

Turkey's consumer price inflation was flat and a bit lower than expected at 11.77% year-on-year in August, data showed on Thursday, remaining well above an official target after the lira tumbled to a series of record lows last month.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.86% in August, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1%. The poll predicted annual inflation of 11.91% in August, after it slipped to 11.76% in July.

The producer price index rose 2.35% month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 11.53%, the data showed.

