Turkish inflation jumps to near 59%, more than expected

ISTANBUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate surged to a higher-than-expected 58.94% in August, official data showed on Monday, rising for a second straight month after drops in the lira currency and recent tax hikes.

Month-on-month, consumer price inflation was 9.09%, easing slightly from 9.49% a month earlier. Price rises in transportation drove the monthly measure higher, while that of hotels, cafes and restaurants drove the annual measure.

In a Reuters poll, annual inflation was predicted to be 55.9% with monthly inflation seen at 7.0%. In July, the annual figure was 47.83%.

President Tayyip Erdogan's aggressive policy of interest rate cuts set off a currency crisis in late 2021, and sent inflation soaring to a 24-year peak of 85.51% last October.

Since an election runoff in late May this year, the lira has shed 25% of its value as authorities loosened their grip on the forex rate as part of Erdogan's U-turn toward more orthodox economic policies, including rate hikes.

The currency slipped slightly after the price data to 26.78 versus the dollar by 0724 GMT.

The domestic producer price index was up 5.89% month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 49.41%, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

