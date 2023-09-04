Turkish inflation jumps to 58.9% in August, exceeds forecast

ISTANBUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Turkish annual consumer price inflation surged to 58.94% in August, official data showed on Monday, exceeding expectations and rising for a second consecutive month in response to declines in the lira and recent tax hikes.

Month-on-month, consumer price inflation was 9.09%, easing slightly from 9.49% a month earlier.

In a Reuters poll, annual inflation was predicted to be 55.9% with monthly inflation seen at 7.0%. In July, the annual figure was 47.83%.

Inflation soared after a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% last October. This year, the lira has so far lost some 30% of its value.

The domestic producer price index was up 5.89% month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 49.41%, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.