Turkish inflation jumps to 3-year high amid lira plunge

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's inflation rose more than expected to 21.31% year-on-year in November, the highest in three years, data showed on Friday, pushing real yields further into negative territory after the lira's historic slide to record lows.

ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's inflation rose more than expected to 21.31% year-on-year in November, the highest in three years, data showed on Friday, pushing real yields further into negative territory after the lira's historic slide to record lows.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.51%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 3% and an annual forecast of 20.7%.

The producer price index rose 9.99% month-on-month in November for an annual rise of 54.62%, the data showed.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonahan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters