Turkish inflation jumps to 3-year high amid lira plunge

ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's inflation rose more than expected to 21.31% year-on-year in November, the highest in three years, data showed on Friday, pushing real yields further into negative territory after the lira's historic slide to record lows.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 3.51%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 3% and an annual forecast of 20.7%.

The producer price index rose 9.99% month-on-month in November for an annual rise of 54.62%, the data showed.

