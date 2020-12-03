Turkish inflation jumps more than expected to 14%

Turkey's consumer price inflation climbed to 14.03% year-on-year in November, data showed on Thursday, well above a poll forecast of 12.6%, keeping up pressure on the central bank for tight monetary policy after a sharp rate hike last month.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 2.30% in November, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.0%. In October, annual inflation stood at 11.89%.

The producer price index rose 4.08% month-on-month in November for an annual rise of 23.11%, the data showed.

