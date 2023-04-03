Turkish inflation dips to near 50% as elections approach

Adds details, lira, background

ISTANBUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual consumer price inflation dropped to 50.51% in March, official data showed on Monday, slightly below forecast and easing ahead of landmark presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

Inflation has been stoked by a currency crisis at end-2021 that pushed it to a 24-year peak above 85% in October, before dipping with a favourable base effect to 55.2% in February.

The surging prices have hit household earnings and hurt President Tayyip Erdogan's popularity, making the May elections his biggest ever political challenge.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened slightly to 19.2020 against the dollar after the data, from 19.9600 beforehand. It has touched a series of intraday record lows in recent days.

March consumer prices rose 2.29% from a month earlier TRCPI=ECI, less than a predicted 2.85% in a Reuters poll.

Consumer price rises in March were led by the restaurant and hotel sector which surged 70.7% year-on-year, closely followed by a 67.9% rise in key food and non-alcoholic drinks prices.

Turkey's southeast region was hit almost two months ago by massive earthquakes which killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and left millions homeless. The earthquake is expected to cost Turkey more than $100 billion and shave one to two percentage points off growth this year.

Last month, Turkey's central bank kept its policy rate steady after easing to 8.5% to support growth and employment in the wake of the disaster.

Erdogan has urged monetary stimulus in recent years, aiming to achieve price stability by slashing borrowing costs, boosting exports and turning current account deficits to surpluses.

The poll had forecast that consumer prices TRCPIY=ECI would be up 51.3% from a year earlier, and were expected to end the year at 46.5%.

The domestic producer price index was up 0.44% month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 62.45%, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

