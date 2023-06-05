News & Insights

Turkish inflation dips to 39.6% in election month of May

June 05, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation fell to 39.59% in May largely in line with expectations, official data showed on Monday, easing in the month when Turkey held elections that saw President Tayyip Erdogan extend his rule.

May consumer prices rose 0.04% from a month earlier TRCPI=ECI, compared with a forecast of a 0.2% fall in a Reuters poll.

The poll had forecast that consumer price inflation (CPI) TRCPIY=ECI would be up 39.2% from a year earlier, and were expected to end the year at 45%.

Inflation has been stoked by a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and it touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% last October.

The domestic producer price index was up 0.65% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 40.76%, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu; Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

