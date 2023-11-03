Turkish inflation dips slightly to 61.4% in October

ANKARA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual consumer price inflation dipped for the first time in three months to 61.36% in October, official data showed on Friday, as fallout eased from both the lira's sharp summer decline and post-election tax hikes.

Month-on-month, inflation was 3.43%.

Both readings were lower than forecasts. In a Reuters poll, annual inflation was expected to rise slightly to 62.1%. The rate was 61.53% in September.

Inflation soared after a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% last October. This year, the lira has so far lost some 30% of its value.

The domestic producer price index was up 1.94% month-on-month in October for an annual rise of 39.39%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

