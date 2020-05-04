Turkish inflation dips for a second month to below 11% in April

ISTANBUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation fell to 10.94% year-on-year in April, roughly as expected, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday as oil prices remained near record lows and economic activity was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.85% in April, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.6% rise.

The poll forecast annual inflation would fall to 10.88% in April. In March, it slipped to 11.86% after four consecutive months of rises. In 2018, it hit a 15-year high above 25%.

The producer price index rose 1.28% month-on-month in April for an annual rise of 6.71%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

