Turkish inflation dips again to below 11% on cheap oil

Adds details, lira, background

ISTANBUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation fell to 10.94% in April, roughly as expected as oil prices remained near record lows and the coronavirus pandemic hit economic activity, while separate data showed manufacturing output falling at a record rate.

Turkey is almost entirely dependent on imports to meet its energy needs and the recent drop in oil prices had already pushed year-on-year inflation down to 11.86% in March after four consecutive months of rises.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.85% in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, a bit more than a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.6% rise. It was driven by a 2.5% increase in food prices and a 4.1% jump in clothing prices.

The sharp slowdown in the economy due to the pandemic is expected to add to the downward momentum in price pressures in the coming months. After the latest data, the lira TRYTOM=D3 was 0.3% weaker at 7.0250 against the dollar.

The poll forecast annual inflation would fall to 10.88% in April and would stand at 9.6% at year-end.

Inflation hit a 15-year high in October 2018, when it topped 25% following a currency crisis that sliced 30% off the value lira against the dollar that year. The lira has lost nearly 15% of its value so far this year.

The producer price index rose 1.28% month-on-month in April for an annual rise of 6.71%, the data showed.

Turkish manufacturing activity stumbled due to measures to combat the pandemic, with output and new orders shrinking at unprecedented rates, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed separately.

The PMI fell to 33.4 last month from 48.1 in March, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit said, describing it as the steepest slowdown since the global financial crisis in 2008.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.