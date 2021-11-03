Turkish inflation climbs to near 20%, highest in 2-1/2 years

Adds details, background

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation rose less than expected to 19.89% year-on-year in October, still reaching its highest since early 2019, data showed on Wednesday, pushing real yields further into negative territory after the central bank cut its policy rate to 16%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 2.39% on the back of clothing and tobacco products, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 2.76% and an annual forecast of 20.4%.

The producer price index rose 5.24% month-on-month in October for an annual rise of 46.31%, the data showed.

The central bank shocked markets in September by starting an easing cycle despite the high inflation, and it has since cut the policy rate by 300 basis points, sending the lira currency to record lows.

The bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan for monetary stimulus, says inflation pressure is temporary and recently emphasized the need to achieve a current account surplus.

Analysts say the rate cuts - which set Turkey apart from the policy tightening at virtually all other central banks - are a risky mistake given the lira selloff and global inflation pressures.

Annual inflation, which remained in double-digits for most of the past five years, has risen in 12 of the last 13 months and it was 19.58% in September, already above the policy rate. It was last this high in January of 2019, as the economy recovered from a 2018 currency crisis.

The official inflation target is 5%. The central bank forecasts it will dip to 18.4% by year end.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 pared losses versus the dollar after the data was released though it is still some 23% weaker this year.

The lira's depreciation puts upward pressure on inflation due to Turkey's heavy import bill priced in hard currencies.

Food, services, housing and transportation prices drove the annual increase, reflecting in part soaring world energy prices. The core "C" inflation measure, which strips out energy, food and some other goods, eased to 16.82% from near 17% a month earlier.

