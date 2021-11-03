Turkish inflation climbs to near 20%, highest in 2-1/2 years

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's inflation rose less than expected to 19.89% year-on-year in October, the highest since early 2019, data showed on Wednesday, pushing real yields further into negative territory after the central bank cut its policy rate to 16%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 2.39%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 2.76% and an annual forecast of 20.4%.

The producer price index rose 5.24% month-on-month in October for an annual rise of 46.31%, the data showed.

The central bank shocked markets in September by starting an easing cycle and it has since cut the policy rate by 300 basis points, sending the lira currency to record lows.

The bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan for monetary stimulus, says inflation pressure is temporary and recently emphasized the need to achieve a current account surplus. Analysts say the rate cuts are a risky mistake.

Annual inflation has risen in 12 of the last 13 months and it was 19.58% in September, already above the policy rate. The official inflation target is 5%.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 pared losses versus the dollar after the data was released.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Dominic Evans)

((Ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.