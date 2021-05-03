Turkish inflation climbs above 17% after lira decline

Turkish inflation climbed to 17.14% year-on-year in April, data showed on Monday, touching the highest level since mid-2019 and keeping up pressure on central bank to maintain tight policy.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.68%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.80%.

In March, annual inflation stood at 16.19%. The poll forecast 17.3% for April, well above a 5% official target.

The producer price index rose 4.34% month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 35.17%, the data showed.

The central bank said in its quarterly report last week that inflation should dip after April and gradually decline through year end.

