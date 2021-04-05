Turkish inflation climbs above 16% after lira decline

Contributor
Oben Mumcuoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkish inflation climbed to 16.19% year-on-year in March, data showed on Monday, touching the highest level since mid-2019 and keeping up pressure on new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu to maintain tight monetary policy.

ISTANBUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation climbed to 16.19% year-on-year in March, data showed on Monday, touching the highest level since mid-2019 and keeping up pressure on new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu to maintain tight monetary policy.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.08%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.04%. In February, annual inflation stood at 15.61%. The poll forecast 16.11% for March, well above a 5% official target.

The producer price index rose 4.13% month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 31.2%, the data showed.

The central bank hiked its policy interest rate to 19% in March citing inflation concerns. However the surprise ousting of the former bank chief last month pushed the lira currency near its record lows, adding renewed pressure on inflation.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More