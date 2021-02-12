Turkish industrial production jumps 9% in December

Turkish industrial output climbed 9% year-on-year in December, data showed on Friday, expanding for a seventh consecutive month and reinforcing a rebound in the economy after the initial coronavirus-related lockdown.

Month-on-month, industrial output increased 1.3% in December on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. In a Reuters poll, the annual growth in output was forecast to be 8.65%.

Many Turkish factories halted operations in March, soon after the first COVID-19 infection was recorded and output dropped 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May, before a recovery began in June.

