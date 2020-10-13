Turkish industrial production jumps 10.4% in August

Corrects month-on-month figure in second paragraph

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production leaped 10.4% year-on-year in August, official data showed on Tuesday, as an economic recovery gathered pace in a rebound from a coronavirus lockdown up until June.

Month-on-month, industrial production was up 3.4% in August on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Turkey logged its first virus infection in March and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to drops in production of 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May before a rise of 0.1% in June.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.