Turkish industrial production jumps 10.4% in August

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkish industrial production leaped 10.4% year-on-year in August, official data showed on Tuesday, as an economic recovery gathered pace in a rebound from a coronavirus lockdown up until June.

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production leaped 10.4% year-on-year in August, official data showed on Tuesday, as an economic recovery gathered pace in a rebound from a coronavirus lockdown up until June.

Month-on-month, industrial production was up 4.4% in August on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, state-owned Anadolu news agency cited the Turkish Statistical Institute as saying.

Turkey logged its first virus infection in March and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to drops in production of 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May before a rise of 0.1% in June.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters