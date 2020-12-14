Turkish industrial production jumps 10.2% in October

Turkish industrial production climbed 10.2% year-on-year in October, official data showed on Monday, rising for a fifth straight month in a recovery from a slowdown caused by a lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic until June.

Month-on-month, industrial production was up 1.1% in October on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

The first virus infection was registered in Turkey in March and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to drops in production of 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May, before the recovery started in June.

