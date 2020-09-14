Turkish industrial production gathers pace in July

ISTANBUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production rose a higher than expected 4.4% year-on-year in July, data showed on Monday, continuing to pick up pace since the economy was reopened in June following a coronavirus lockdown.

In a Reuters poll, output had been forecast to rise 3% year-on-year in July. Month-on-month, industrial production was up 8.8% in July on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

Turkey logged its first virus infection on March 11 and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to drops in production of 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May before a rise of 0.1% in June. APN0GYVZW

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

