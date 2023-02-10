Turkish industrial production fell 0.2% y/y in December

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production contracted 0.2% year-on-year in December, data showed on Friday, declining for a second consecutive month as global economic slowdown hit factory activity.

Industrial output expanded 1.6% compared with November on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, output had been expected to contract 1.35% year-on-year in December as a slowdown in some of Turkey's main trade partners hit factory activity.

Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

((daren.butler@thomsonreuters.com))

