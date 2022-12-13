Turkish industrial production expanded 2.5% in October

ANKARA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded 2.5% year-on-year in October, data showed on Tuesday, growing much more than expected and extending its rise on an annual basis to a 28th month.

Industrial output also increased %2.4 from September on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

