Turkish industrial production expanded 2.5% in October

December 13, 2022 — 02:13 am EST

ANKARA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded 2.5% year-on-year in October, data showed on Tuesday, growing much more than expected and extending its rise on an annual basis to a 28th month.

Industrial output also increased %2.4 from September on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

