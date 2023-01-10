Turkish industrial production declined 1.3% y/y in November

ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production contracted 1.3% year-on-year in November, for the first time since 2020, data showed on Tuesday, as global economic slowdown hit factory activity.

Industrial output also shrunk 1.1% from October on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

The contraction in November was more than expected when compared to the median of a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Azra Ceylan Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.