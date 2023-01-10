Turkish industrial production declined 1.3% y/y in November

January 10, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun and Azra Ceylan for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production contracted 1.3% year-on-year in November, for the first time since 2020, data showed on Tuesday, as global economic slowdown hit factory activity.

Industrial output also shrunk 1.1% from October on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

The contraction in November was more than expected when compared to the median of a Reuters poll.

