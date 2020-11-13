Turkish industrial production climbs 8.1% in September

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production jumped 8.1% year-on-year in September, official data showed on Friday, keeping up the pace of an economic recovery after the country was hit by a lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic until June.

Month-on-month, industrial production was up 1.7% in September on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

The first virus infection was registered in Turkey in March and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to drops in production of 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May, before the recovery started in June.

(Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.