Turkish industrial production barely expands in September

Adds background

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded 0.4% year-on-year in September, data showed on Friday, extending its rise on an annual basis for a 27th month, albeit at a much slower pace, even as it declined from a month earlier.

Industrial output declined 1.6% from August on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

Industrial production, seen as an indicator of economic growth, has expanded on an annual basis since the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The pace has slowed sharply in recent months, remaining well below forecasts, which predicted an expansion of 3.6% in September. Economists had predicted industrial activity would decline due to a wider global economic slowdown, leading to lower foreign demand.

Turkey's central bank has slashed its policy rate by 350 basis points in the last three months, citing indications of an economic slowdown. It promised another cut this month before ending the easing cycle.

(Reporting by Gdansk newsroom; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.