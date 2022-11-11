Turkish industrial production barely expands in September

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded 0.4% year-on-year in September, data showed on Friday, extending its rise on an annual basis for a 27th month, albeit at a much slower pace, even as it declined from a month earlier.

Industrial output declined 1.6% from August on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

(Reporting by Gdansk newsroom; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

