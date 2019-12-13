Turkish industrial output weaker than expected at 3.8% in October

Turkish industrial production expanded a less-than-expected 3.8% year-on-year in October, official data showed on Friday, the second consecutive rise after a year of declines as the economy recovers from recession.

In a Reuters poll, output was expected to have expanded 6.2% annually in October on a calendar-adjusted basis.

Month-on-month, industrial production was down 0.9% in October on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

