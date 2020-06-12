Turkish industrial output tumbles 31% in April as coronavirus bites

ISTANBUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production shrank a much higher than expected 31.4% year-on-year in April, data showed on Friday, hit by a sharp economic downturn brought on by measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In a Reuters poll, output was forecast to fall 17%. Turkey identified its first COVID-19 case on March 11, and soon after imposed strict measures to slow the spread, with many factories halting operations. Output contracted 2% in March.

Month-on-month, industrial production was down 30.4% in April on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

