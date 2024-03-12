News & Insights

Turkish industrial output stood still m/m in January

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

March 12, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Oben Mumcuoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production stood stable month-on-month in January on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis, official data showed on Tuesday.

Output rose 1.1% year-on-year in January, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu, Writing By Ezgi Erkoyun)

