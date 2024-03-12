Turkish industrial output stood still m/m in January

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production stood stable month-on-month in January on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis, official data showed on Tuesday.

Output rose 1.1% year-on-year in January, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu, Writing By Ezgi Erkoyun)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.