Turkish industrial output shrank 20% in May, hit by coronavirus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkish industrial production shrank a less-than-expected 19.9% year-on-year in May, data showed on Monday, as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued to drive a sharp economic downturn.

Combines industrial production and current account data

ISTANBUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production shrank a less-than-expected 19.9% year-on-year in May, data showed on Monday, as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued to drive a sharp economic downturn.

Many factories and businesses halted operations after Turkey identified its first COVID-19 case on March 11. The economy is expected to face its second sharp contraction in as many years as a result of the large-scale disruption.

In a Reuters poll, industrial output was expected to have contracted 22.5% annually. Turkey logged its first infection on March 11 and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to a production drop of 31.4% in April.

However, Turkey began to ease its lockdown in May. Month-on-month, industrial production was up 17.4% in May on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

Separately, the country's current account deficit narrowed to $3.76 billion in May from $5.09 billion a month earlier, central bank data showed. In a Reuters poll, economists had forecast a $4 billion deficit. In 2019 as a whole there was a surplus of $1.674 billion

Pandemic measures have hit exports and tourism revenues, reviving long-standing concerns about the growing deficits that can leave economies reliant on speculative inflows of funds.

The government had forecast 5% economic growth in 2020 before the coronavirus outbreak and has since maintained it could remain positive. But most economists see a contraction this year due to a near stand-still in the second quarter.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was flat at 6.8650 against the dollar after the data.

(Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters