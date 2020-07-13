Turkish industrial output shrank 20% in May, hit by coronavirus

Turkish industrial production shrank a less-than-expected 19.9% year-on-year in May, data showed on Monday, as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued to drive a sharp economic downturn.

In a Reuters poll, industrial output was expected to have contracted 22.5% annually. Turkey logged its first infection on March 11 and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to a production drop of 31.4% in April.

However, Turkey began to ease its lockdown in May. Month-on-month, industrial production was up 17.4% in May on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

