Turkish industrial output shrank 20% in May, hit by coronavirus

ISTANBUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production shrank a less-than-expected 19.9% year-on-year in May, data showed on Monday, as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued to drive a sharp economic downturn.

In a Reuters poll, industrial output was expected to have contracted 22.5% annually. Turkey logged its first infection on March 11 and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to a production drop of 31.4% in April.

However, Turkey began to ease its lockdown in May. Month-on-month, industrial production was up 17.4% in May on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

(Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.