Turkish industrial output rose 1.6% monthly in June

August 10, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Canan Sevgili for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production rose 1.6% month-on-month on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis in June, official data showed on Thursday.

Output rose 0.6% year-on-year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Turkey's industrial production had tumbled 6.0% month-on-month on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis in February, when a devastating earthquake hit the country's southeast.

