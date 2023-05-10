News & Insights

Turkish industrial output rises 5.5% m/m in March

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

May 10, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Azra Ceylan and Canan Sevgili for Reuters

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production climbed 5.5% month-on-month on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis in March, a month after devastating earthquakes hit the country's south, official data showed on Wednesday.

Output edged down 0.1% year-on-year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

(Reporting by Azra Ceylan and Canan Sevgili; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

