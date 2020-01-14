Turkish industrial output gains momentum in November

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkish industrial production picked up pace in November, growing 5.1% year-on-year in a third consecutive month of expansion, official data showed on Tuesday, as the economy recovers from recession.

Month-on-month, industrial production was up 0.7% in November on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

The Turkish economy expanded 0.9% in the third quarter after three quarters of year-on-year contraction following a 2018 currency crisis. The lira has lost some 36% of its value in the last two years.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 5.8820 against the dollar after Tuesday's data, unchanged from its level beforehand and weaker than a close of 5.8625 on Monday.

Last month, Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate by 200 basis points to 12%, down from the 24% at which it stood in July before the bank began cutting sharply to revive the economy.

According to a Reuters poll, eight economists expect it to keep its policy rate steady at Thursday's policy meeting. Six predict a 100 basis point cut to 11% and seven others also expected a rate cut of some sort.

Turkey's output continues expansion in Novemberhttps://tmsnrt.rs/32NfGfN

