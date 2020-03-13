Turkish industrial output climbs 7.9% year-on-year in January

ISTANBUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production jumped 7.9% year-on-year in January, data showed on Friday, the fifth consecutive rise as a recovery from recession gathered pace, but rising less than a poll forecast of 8.5% growth.

Month-on-month, industrial production was down 0.2% in January on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.