Turkish industrial output climbs 7.9% year-on-year in January

Turkish industrial production jumped 7.9% year-on-year in January, data showed on Friday, the fifth consecutive rise as a recovery from recession gathered pace, but rising less than a poll forecast of 8.5% growth.

ISTANBUL, March 13 (Reuters)

Month-on-month, industrial production was down 0.2% in January on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

