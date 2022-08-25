Turkish indicators point to slowdown in economy activity -cenbank

ISTANBUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Leading indicators for the third quarter point to some loss of momentum in economic activity, the Turkish central bank said on Thursday, with survey-based indicators hinting at a slowdown in economic activity as of mid-August.

In the minutes of last week's monetary policy committee meeting, where it surprised with a 100 basis point cut in its policy rate to 13%, the bank also said there had been a significant increase in interest from foreign investors in capital markets' investment instruments in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

