Turkish house sales up 11.7% in June; Russians top foreign buyers

ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Turkish home sales rose 11.7% in June on the year to 150,509 houses, with sales to foreigners jumping 81.8%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Russians topped the list with 1,887 houses purchased, reflecting how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout of Western sanctions.

They were followed by Iranians and Iraqis among the foreign buyers.

The data also showed June mortgaged sales rose 40.6% from a year earlier to 40,610, accounting for 27% of the total sales in the period.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.