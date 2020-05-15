Turkish house sales tumbled in April amid coronavirus outbreak

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales plunged 55.5% year-on-year in April to 42,783 houses, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday, reflecting fallout from measures taken to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sales with mortgages fell by 23.9% in the same period, official data showed. The institute said more than a third of sales involved mortgages.

House sales to foreigners fell 78.8% in April, the institute said, as travel restrictions and border closures were in effect. Iraqis, Russians and Afghans were the biggest buyers of Turkish properties with Iranians topping the list, it said.

