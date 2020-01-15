Turkish house sales surge in December after rates slashed

Adds details, background

ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales jumped nearly 50% year-on-year in December to more than200,000 houses, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday, leaping for a second consecutive month after the central bank slashed interest rates.

The central bank has cut rates by 1,200 basis points since July to boost a recovery from a recession, which was triggered by a currency crisis in 2018 when the lira lost nearly 30% of its value.

Sales with mortgages rose by 603.4% in December, official data showed, accounting for around a quarter of the total house sales, which climbed 47.7% to 202,074.

The central bank announces its latest interest rate decision on Thursday at 1100 GMT. In a Reuters poll on Monday the median estimate was for a rate cut of 50 basis points, with 8 out of 21 economists expecting it would keep the rate steady.

In 2019 as a whole house sales declined 1.9% to 1.35 million, with sharp rises in the latter part of the year compensating for a slump in the first half, the statistics institute data showed.

House sales to foreigners climbed 14.7% in 2019 to more than 45,000 houses, the institute said. Iraqi citizens were the biggest buyers of Turkish properties last year, followed by Iranians, Russians, Saudi Arabians and Afghans, it added.

