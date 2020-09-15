Turkish house sales surge 54.2% in August -stats institute

ISTANBUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Turkish housing sales surged 54.2% year-on-year in August to 170,408 houses, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday, while mortgaged sales soared 122.6%.

Mortgaged sales accounted for 44.6% of all housing sales, the data showed. In the January-August period, house sales increased 42.6% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Daren Butler)

