Turkish house sales surge 48% year-on-year in December

ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales jumped 47.7% year-on-year in December to 202,074 houses, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday, leaping for a second consecutive month after the central bank slashed interest rates.

The central bank has cut rates by 1,200 basis points since July to boost a recovery from recession. In 2019 as a whole, house sales declined 1.9%.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

