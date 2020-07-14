Turkish house sales surge 210% in June - statistics institute

ISTANBUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales leapt 209.7% year-on-year to 190,012 houses in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday, as the economy began to revive after Turkey eased coronavirus containment measures which slashed sales in previous months.

It was the highest monthly level of sales since December, when more than 202,000 houses were sold as the sector benefited from interest rate cuts.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

