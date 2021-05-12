Turkish house sales surge 124% year-on-year in April

Turkish house sales jumped 124.1% year-on-year in April to 95,863 houses, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday, having plunged a year earlier due to measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The data showed April mortgaged sales rose 2.5% from a year earlier to 17,514, accounting for 18.3% of the total in the period.

