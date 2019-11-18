Turkish house sales slip 2.5% in October despite rate cuts

Ceyda Caglayan Reuters
Ebru Tuncay Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkish housing sales slipped 2.5% year on year in October to 142,810 houses, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday, halting a two-month upswing despite sharp monetary easing.

Sales last month were also a bit lower than in September. Turkey's central bank has slashed interest rates by 1,000 basis points since July to boost recovery from a recession and last year's currency crisis.

