Turkish house sales rise 16.2% year-on-year in May - stats institute

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkish house sales rose 16.2% year-on-year in May to 59,166 houses, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales rose 16.2% year-on-year in May to 59,166 houses, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The data showed May mortgaged sales fell 42.9% from a year earlier to 10,560, accounting for 17.8% of the total in the period.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More