Turkish house sales rise 16.2% year-on-year in May - stats institute

ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales rose 16.2% year-on-year in May to 59,166 houses, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The data showed May mortgaged sales fell 42.9% from a year earlier to 10,560, accounting for 17.8% of the total in the period.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.